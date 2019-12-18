James "Jim" Raymond Seitz March 30, 1926 - Dec. 16, 2019

Mr. James "Jim" Raymond Seitz, 93 of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Heritage Point Memory Care on Dec. 16, 2019. Jim was born on March 30, 1926 and was the son of Jeptha and Amy Belle Seitz, both of whom preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Jean Seitz.
Jim married Margaret Whippo on Nov. 27, 1948, in South Bend, Indiana, and together they had three sons, who along with their wives survive, Michael and Cheryl Seitz of Walkerton, Indiana; James Robert and Ethel Seitz of Granger, Indiana; and Daniel and Brenda Seitz of Fort Worth, Texas. Also surviving are grandchildren Shawn (Karla) Summe, AJ (Nichole) Summe, Theresa Seitz (Chris) Myers, James Ryan (Molly) Seitz, Matthew Walter Seitz, Margaret Seitz (Sylvio) Mendez, and Amy Seitz (Greg) Anderson. Also surviving are fifteen great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Jim graduated in 1944 from James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the Philippines at the end of World War II, and then again in the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Gunnery Sergeant. Like many in South Bend, Jim worked for Studebaker until they closed in the early 60's. He then began working for the City of South Bend, where he rose through the ranks to become the superintendent of the parks system. Under his guidance in the 60s, 70s and 80s, the city parks system had significant growth and a significant impact on the City of South Bend. Major projects include: building Boehm Park on the East side, Belleville Park on the West side, the Ice Box, a major renovation of Potawatomi Zoo in 1979, the opening in 1984 of the East Race Way and the opening of Coveleski Stadium in 1985. Jim received "Keys to the City" from Mayors Jerry Miller, Roger Parent and Joe Kernan. In Jim's honor, Mayor Roger Parent and the board of park commissioners named the park adjacent to the East Race Way "Seitz Park." Jim retired in 1988 after serving the city for over 25 years-18 years as South Bend's park superintendent.
Jim loved sports playing softball, basketball and golf in the South Bend area. He also officiated basketball games and was a member of the "Chain Gang" for University of Notre Dame football games. He was a founding member of the Erskine Golf Course "Dawn Patrol," often playing golf at daybreak with as many as 40-50 golfers. He virtually played golf every day at Erskine (weather permitting) carrying his own clubs until he was 88 years old. Since he started caddying and playing golf at Erskine when he was ten years old, it is safe to say he might have played more rounds of golf at Erskine than anyone else.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heritage Point Memory Care Unit and Comfort One Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to City of South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts Foundation, Seitz Park Renovation Project, 301 S. St. Louis Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
