James (Jim) Pasky, 73 of Michigan City, Indiana, died Jan. 22, 2020, in Bandera, Texas surrounded by his loving children.
Jim was born Dec. 22, 1946, in La Porte, Indiana, to James and Audrey (Parker) Pasky. He graduated from Elston High School in 1965, and joined the United States Air Force shortly after graduation. Jim took pride in being a member of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1969, he retired from the Port of Indiana after 45 years.
