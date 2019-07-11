James "Jim" Allen Ricketts March 4, 1953 - July 4, 2019

James “Jim” Allen Ricketts, 66, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away peacefully at 5:17 p.m., Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Methodist Hospital, Merrillville.
He was born March 4, 1953, in Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Gerald Vernon and Catherine (Stevenson) Ricketts.
James was a Technical Electrical Engineer for Nipsco for 23 years. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University Northwest – Hammond Campus. James enjoyed being outdoors, white water rafting with his brother and listening to Rock-n-Roll and Classic rock and was an animal lover.
On Nov. 18, 2006, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Barbara (Reno) Ricketts, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Eve Alexandra Ricketts of Indianapolis; one step daughter, Nicole Denise Escoto of New Buffalo, Michigan; one brother, Tom (Michelle) Ricketts of Paonia, Colorado; one granddaughter, Lexi Hale; and two step grandchildren, Marcus and Gavin Escoto.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and former wife, Patricia Ricketts.
A memorial gathering will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Me & My Bar, formerly Sportsman’s Bar, 3201 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City, Indiana, 46360. Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Barbara Ricketts c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.