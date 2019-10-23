James Eugene Friant Sr., 55, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 8:04 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in his home.
He was born June 9, 1964, in La Porte, Indiana, to Edward Eugene and Virginia May (Richardson) Friant.
James attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, La Porte. He enjoyed fishing, riding Harley motorcycles and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
On Dec. 12, 2015, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Charlene R. (Keigley) Friant, who survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Virginia (Dennis Friant) Cordova Friant of La Porte; his father, Edward (Carol) Friant of Missouri; four sons, James E. (Heather) Friant Jr. of La Porte, John E. Friant of Oklahoma, Samuel M. Friant and Gordon F. Friant II both of South Bend; one daughter, Jessie D. Friant Back of La Porte; step son, Carl A. Stuckey of Princeton, Illinois; four sisters, Deborah J. Friant Thorton of La Porte, Tuliea Q. Friant Wittika of Arizona, La Lainya L. (Scottie) Anderson Jefferies of Jensen Beach, Florida and Bonnie J. (Karen) White of Valparaiso; aunt and uncle, Sally and Francisco Loza; nine half siblings; 29 grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; and 16 great nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Gordon F. Friant; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Edna Richardson; paternal grandparents, Edward and Marjorie Friant; and one nephew, Darnell R. Friant.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100.
