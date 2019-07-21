James Dry, age 97, of Long Beach, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. He was born at home in Michigan City, Indiana, on Jan. 24, 1922, to Joseph and Ethel Williamson Dry, who preceded him in death. Upon returning home from the service, Jim married Janis Norris Dry in Michigan City, Indiana. She also preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his children, Jo-Ann (Kevin) Wurz and Tim Dry; grandchildren, Laura (Richard) Wurz Rubio and Sarah Wurz; and great-granddaughter, Catalina Rubio. Jim joins his wife, mother, father, sister, Ruth Carpenter, many family members and dogs.
Jim was President of his Junior Class, an outstanding athlete, and avid outdoorsman. Continuing on he played basketball and ran track at Valparaiso University until being drafted into the Army Air Force, serving through the duration of WWII at a small airfield in Cold Bay Harbor in the Aleutian Chain of Alaska as a flight controller.
Jim was a teacher; qualified to teach all Business Classes, Physical Education & Sciences with a Masters Degree from Indiana University and further studies from Kalamazoo College, and Western & Eastern Michigan Universities. He also worked at his father’s auto dealership, Long Beach baseball, Long Beach Fire Dept., Police Dept. & at the Marina in New Buffalo, Michigan. He was also a Free Mason, Shriner, Scottish Rite member, and a member of the VFW & DAV.
Jim and family travelled often. He returned to Newaygo, Michigan, where he had his first teaching position. He had many cottages around Newaygo. Jim was an avid dry fly fisherman and upland bird hunter.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Long Beach Community Center, 2501 Oriole Trail, Michigan City, Indiana, from 2 to 5 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 4:30 p.m.
Memorials in James’s name may be given to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Newaygo High School, 200 East St., Newaygo, MI 49337.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.