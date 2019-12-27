James Donald Bartholomew May 26, 1928 - Dec. 25, 2019

James Donald Bartholomew, 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1928, to the late Ray S. and Marie (Raatz) Bartholomew in La Porte, Indiana.
On May 14, 1955, Jim married Gloria Schmude, who predeceased him on Nov. 29, 2019. Surviving are a daughter, Ruth (Randy) Radke of Michigan City, Indiana and a son, James Allen (Tammi) Bartholomew of New Carlisle, Indiana; grandchildren: Sabrina (Adam) Stradtner, Melissa (Eric) Spurling, Stephanie (Ross) Smith, Christopher Bartholomew, Gustav (Sam) Radke; great-grandchildren: Regan, Eli, Simon, Gideon, Gianna, Fiona, Oren, Tessa and Eve; and a brother Raymond Bartholomew and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Alberta Nickelson and Evelyn Bailey.
Jim was a 1946 graduate of La Porte High School. He was an assembler at U.S. Slicing Machine Company before serving in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the 37th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion Battery A and served in Japan from 1950 to 1952. After the war, he was a die maker at Conrad Corporation. He also worked at Arrowhead Tool and Die in Walkerton, White Farm Equipment in South Bend, and Howmet. He retired from Howmet in 1993.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Walther League chorus. Jim was a member of the Monday night bowling league at Thunderbird Lanes for many years. Jim enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cubs, Blackhawks, and most importantly, any team on which his family played.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.2, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Dunes Hospice, the Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
