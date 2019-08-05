James "Al" Alvin Penny Jan. 11, 1928 - Aug. 2, 2019

James "Al" Alvin Penny, 91, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Al was born on Jan. 11, 1928 in Cordele, Georgia, to W.R. and Verna (Shell) Penny.
On Jan. 25, 1955, in Westville, Indiana, he married Florene Cunningham who survives. Also surviving are his children, Stephen Penny of La Porte and Linda Diane Gilliam of Westville; three grandchildren, Blake Penny, Taylor and Roscoe Gilliam; sister, Betty Ann Huckaby of Cordele, Georgia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; daughter, Karen Sue Penny; brothers, Robert, RL, Curtis and Vernon Penny; and sisters, MaryLee, Myrtle and Pauline.
Al was a full blooded American serving his country in both the Army and Air Force. He was a life member of the VFW.
Al owned and operated his own business as an exterminator and gardener. For over 35 years, Al and Florene were well known for "Flo's Tomato's".
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Dan Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be held.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
