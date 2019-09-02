Jadwiga Poplawski Jan. 10, 1943 - Aug. 22, 2019

Jadwiga Poplawski, 76, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 10:04 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Russia, to the late Wtodzimierz and Jadwiga (Ilewicz) Moroz. On Dec. 25, 1962, in Poland, she married Ted Poplawksi Sr. who preceded her on Dec. 15, 2016.
Surviving are three sons, Andy Poplawski of La Porte, Indiana, Albert Poplawski of Michigan City, Indiana and Arthur Poplawski of Michigan City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Xanthe, Michelle, Phillip, Zachary, James, Nicholas and Ryan; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helena Krususaka of Poland.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Tedeusz Poplawski Jr.; and a brother and sister.
Jadwiga retired after 33 years as an environmental specialist at St. Anthony Hospital, Michigan City, Indiana. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and she enjoyed gardening.
Contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice.
