Jack M. Hyde Feb. 4, 1926 - Dec. 27, 2019

Jack M. Hyde, 93, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Jack was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Feb. 4, 1926 to Maurice E. and Kathleen (Corneilius) Hyde.
On Aug. 28, 1949, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Barbara Weidman who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Cynthia Hyde of Valparaiso, Sharon (Ken) Shilt of La Porte and Teresa (James) Turk of Valparaiso; five grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Jones of Toledo, Ohio, Jamie Jones of Plano, Illinois, Nathan (Chelsea Sunnarborg) Shilt of Michigan City, Matthew Turk of South Bend, and Alyssa (Tyler) Nash of Carmel; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Avery, Caleb and Kaylee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Hillier.
Jack was a teacher and principal for 36 years at La Porte High School. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club.
Jack loved to golf. He scored a hole in one at 89 years of age.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Military Honors will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the honors on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice or La Porte High School Athletic Dept., 602 F. St, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
