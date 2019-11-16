Jack Lee Renfro Aug. 16, 1932 - Nov. 11, 2019

Jack Lee Renfro, 87, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 7:10 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1932, in La Porte, Indiana, to Hiram G. and Pansy (McDonald) Renfro.
Jack honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired as a mechanic from Myrtle Motors, Michigan City, after 30 years. Jack had worked security at Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City and was formerly the night watchman at Bernacchi Green Houses, La Porte. He enjoyed hunting, camping, watching L.P. Softball, fishing in Canada, bird hunting and even roller skating into his 60s.
On June 4, 1955, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Dorothy (Wood) Renfro, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jackie (Dan) Michaels and Rebecca Renfro both of La Porte; one sister, Nancy Biller of La Porte; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Renfro of La Porte; nine grandchildren, Wila (Chad) Lee Harkin, Shantel Obena, Erica (Joe) Lukas, Richard (Tahnee) Rentro II, Christopher (Joslyn) Renfro, Jack Eslik, Kenny Eslik, Brian (Jamie) Rheinholtz and Amy (Zach) Haas; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Richard Renfro; and six sisters, Margaret Tong, Phyllis Arch, June Langman, Ernetta St. Onge, Patty James and Catherine Wozniak.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6006 N. Fail Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6006 N. Fail Road, La Porte, Indiana, 46350 in memory of Jack Lee Renfro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.