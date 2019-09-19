Isabella "Bella" Josephine Hickey Dec. 17, 2001 - Sept. 17, 2019

Isabella “Bella” Josephine Hickey, 17, of Porter, passed away peacefully at 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in her home.
She was born Dec. 17, 2001, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, to Brian Hickey and Stephanie (Balich) Dubbs.
Bella attended James Madison Prep, Tempe, Arizona. She strongly and bravely ran with the Girls on the Run, La Porte, participated in gymnastics and danced with the Works In Motion Dance Company, La Porte. Her inspiration was super heroes, her favorite being Flash. Bella enjoyed horseback riding, Indie, the horse she rode every week in Arizona and defeating anyone who played UNO with her, making her the UNO Master. She also enjoyed drinking coffee, stuffed animals and was an avid animal lover. Despite what Bella has gone through throughout the years she always held a beautiful smile and kept a positive attitude. Bella was brutally honest and was never forgetful. She loved and accepted everybody no matter what. Bella will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her mother, Stephanie Dubbs of Porter; her father, Brian (Crystal) Hickey of Peoria, Illinois; maternal grandmother, Cathy Balich of La Porte; paternal grandfather, Jeff Hickey of Maderia Beach, Florida; one sister, Angelica Hickey of Valparaiso; one brother, Jacob Hickey of Tempe, Arizona; step brother, Brayden Blanco of Peoria, Illinois; aunts and uncles, Mike and Samantha Balich of La Porte, Dan and Michelle Balich of Lemont, Illinois and Scott and Kerri Hickey of Oldsmar, Florida; cousins, Vincent, Alana, Daniel and Samuel Balich and Daniel Krawczyk; and friend, Steve Urycki.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather, Dan Balich; paternal grandmother, Christine Hickey; and her two dogs, Thor and Baxter.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Stable Influence Charity Program, P.O. Box 54006, Phoenix, Arizona 85078-4006 in memory of Isabella Josephine Hickey.
