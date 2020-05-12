Isaac Joseph White, age 25, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born Jan. 17, 1995 to Beth Ann White and Jose Alfredo Cardenas. Isaac is survived by his mother Beth Ann White, grandfather’s John White and Salvadore Cardenas, two half-brothers Andrew Cardenas and Lucas Cardenas, two half-sisters Naomi Corona and Emily Cardenas, uncles Kevin White and Courtney White, aunt Valerie White, great uncles Roland Robbins and Dwayne Robbins, great aunts Margaret Clifford and JoAnn Wyka and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
