Irvin Percy Tanksley, 81, of Walkerton passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at La Porte Hospital.
Irvin was born in Alabama on July 26, 1937, to Price and Lucy (Chaney) Tanksley.
On Nov. 7, 1953, in Alabama, he married Betty Jean Roan, who preceded him in death in 2005. Surviving are his children, Phillip (Shelly) Tanksley of La Porte, Adam (Rita) Lofgren of Salem Heights, Marie (Alan) Anton of Salem Heights and Glenda Tanksley of Portage; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters, all of Mill Creek; ex-wife, Pat Zernick; special friends, Teresa Tanksley, Lynn Pendleton and Patricia Kirby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Price and Lucy; wife, Betty; three sons, David, Tommy and Mike Tanksley; two brothers, Alton and Waylon Tanksley; son-in-law, Kenneth Collette; daughter-in-law, Karen Tanksley; and granddaughter, Gwendolyn Farmer.
Irvin was a Union Operating Engineer Local #150 for 45 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #400. Irvin enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling to and from his home in Florida.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Oak Grove Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Fish Lake American Legion Hall immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.