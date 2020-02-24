Irma G. Kalvaitis, 83, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City, Indiana.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor David R. Solum officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.