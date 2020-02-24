Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Irma G. Kalvaitis, 83, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor David R. Solum officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
