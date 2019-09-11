Iris Dean Perkins July 21, 1927 - Sept. 5, 2019

Iris Dean Perkins, 92, of Hamlet, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living. Iris was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on July 21, 1927 to Oscar and Irva Hall. Iris has four sisters and three brothers growing up.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Haverstock Funeral Home in La Porte. Pastor Kalvin Morrison of New Carlisle UMC and Maple Grove UMC will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow the funeral at Kingsbury Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being held by Haverstock Funeral Home of La Porte.
Iris was married to Harry “Bud” Lee Perkins (deceased) on July 21, 1945 at Tracy UMC. They had two wonderful sons, John Lee Perkins (deceased) and Randall Gene Perkins (deceased). Dean and Bud were married for 68 blessed years.
Iris was a homemaker and farmers wife. She enjoyed caring for her family. Iris was a lifetime member of Tracy UMC. Iris was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friends to all.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Misty Page Strebe and her husband Robert; Rob J. Perkins; five great-grandchildren, Gavin Tyler Troche, Kennedy Kai Troche, Zach Barger, Kali Oriana Perkins, and Lillian Marie Perkins; two daughters-in-law, Debra K. Perkins and Jeanne Marie Perkins.
Iris is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Irva Hall; husband Harry Lee Perkins; and two sons John Lee Perkins, and Randall Gene Perkins.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tracy United Methodist Church or VNA Hospice Valparaiso.
Online condolences can be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com
