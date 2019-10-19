Irene R. Surowiec June 11, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2019

Irene R. Surowiec, 90, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born June 11, 1929, in La Porte, Indiana, to Joseph and Apollonia (Hajdinski) Rymer Sr.
Irene was a lifelong resident of La Porte and a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was employed by General Telephone, Hilbish Drugs and Silva. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, St Peter Catholic Church’s Choir and Funeral Committee, La Porte Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered and Our Lady of Snows Circle. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, scrapbooking, crocheting and reading. She loved many sports especially when her grandchildren and great grandchildren played. Irene was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
On Aug. 7, 1948, in La Porte, Indiana, Irene married Robert M. Surowiec, who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her into heaven were her parents; one infant brother, Joseph Rymer; one sister Barbara Pasley; and one son-in-law, John Tague.
She is remembered with love by her three daughters, Constance Tague of Pleasant Lake, Indiana and Karen (Daniel) Earl and Kathleen Dhoore both of La Porte; one son, Daniel Surowiec of La Porte; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Wall, Brett Baugher, John Earl, Tammy (Wendell) Hill, Eric (Erin) Dhoore, Robert (Katie) Dhoore, Jessica (Daniel) Ramirez and Steven Surowiec; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Wayne) Orzech; two brothers, Joseph Rymer Jr. and Paul (Linda) Rymer; many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, with Rev. Bill O’Toole officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 2-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow mass at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, Indiana 46350, Patient Advocate Foundation for the co-pay relief program, 421 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666 and/or VNA Foundation for VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 in memory of Irene R. Surowiec.
The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships. That is what Irene would wish.
