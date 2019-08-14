Irene Pauline Graham, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019.
Irene was born Oct. 31, 1930, in Rhea, Texas, to Robert and Anna (Gallmeier) Schueler.
She was a graduate of Friona (Texas) High School (1948), St. John’s Lutheran College (1950) in Winfield, Kansas and Concordia Teachers College (1955) in River Forest, Illinois. A beloved teacher, she taught elementary grade school in Chester, Illinois, Albuquerque, New Mexico, St. Joseph, Michigan and Sawyer, Michigan.
While teaching in St. Joe, she met and married Eugene W. Graham Jr. of St. Joseph, Michgian on June 24, 1956, who preceded her in death in 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elenor (Meissner), her brothers Raymond, Norbert, Floyd, and Robert, and daughter Susan.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Karla (Kevin) Casey of Evanston, Illinois, Mona (Robert) Jankowski of New Bern, North Carolina, and son, Eugene III (Julie) of Hanna, Indiana, grandchildren Jonathan Kerr, Jyll (John) McNeil, Sabrina (Jason) Garvin, Siobhan (Michael) Hinker, Colleen (Steven) Tratar, Caitlin (Sean) Breen, 10 great-grandchildren and her brother Arnold of Dallas, Texas.
She will be joining her husband and daughter in eternal peace at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Hanna Lions Club (P.O. Box 236, Hanna, IN, 46340) in support of their Park Beautification Fund. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
