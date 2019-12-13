Inez R. Smith (Sedam), aged 93, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Jamestown, North Carolina. Prior to that she had moved from Green Valley, Arizona to Greensboro, North Carolina in 2013.
She was born in Cross Plains on Dec. 29, 1925 to J. Melvin and Eunice Linkmeyer Sedam. She was married to Edwin Smith on Sept. 6, 1946 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 1982.
Survivors include one son Dane (Melissa) Smith of Fort Myers, Florida; one daughter Diana (David) Slater of Madison, North Carolina; two granddaughters Kim Parrish of Greensboro, North Carolina and Karen (Kerry) Kopka of Westville, Indiana; three great-grandchildren Grace Hennard and Kerstin Parrish of Greensboro and Alex Morlan of Valparaiso; one sister Audrey Buente of Versailles; two brothers Marion “Sonny” Sedam of Indianapolis and Richard (Janice) Sedam of Carmel.
She was also preceded in death by her parents. Inez was a 1944 graduate of Cross Plains High School. Following high school, she graduated from Canterbury College with a Bachelor of Science degree in three years.
She married Edwin P. Smith in 1946 at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran in Olean and was confirmed and baptized in the Lutheran faith there.
In 1957 she earned her Masters of Arts degree in Education. In 1959 and 1960 she was invited as the only representative from Indiana to attend two summer sessions at Wayne State University, in Detroit, Michigan for Post Graduate work in higher math. Her teaching career included Cross Plains, Van Buren Township (Nashville), Middletown, Mill Creek and Boston Jr. High School, La Porte. All schools were in Indiana.
She and Edwin were long time communicant members of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Porte. Upon retiring from their teaching careers they moved to Green Valley, Arizona where Inez served several terms as treasurer at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Olean with Pastor Curtis Black officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
