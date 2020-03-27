Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Imogene Lois Dahl, 97, of La Porte, Indiana passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 25, 2020 after a life well-lived.
Imogene was born June 25, 1922 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Lewis Edward and Myrtle Marie (Brown) Dahl. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. A member of La Porte’s St. John’s Lutheran Church, Imogene was a volunteer, fundraiser, and chairwoman of the Mission and Evangelism Board, served on the Stewardship Board, was the pastor’s secretary, the Thrivent Coordinator for the church and school, and organizer of St. John’s Senior Tours. She was a member of: the Valparaiso University Guild at the local, state and national levels; the Kretzman Society; Merry Moderns Extension Homemaker Club; and La Porte Hospital Auxiliary.
