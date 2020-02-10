Howard Paul Burns took his final breath in the predawn hours on Jan. 28. He was held in an embrace by his wife of 57 years, Patricia O’Shea Burns, and his daughter, Diana Christinson. His was a peace-filled, tranquil departure of this world.
Howard was a quiet man, his family was his life. He loved his wife and children and included them in his dreams and adventures: a mini farm, fishing trips and opening a restaurant (Howard’s Restaurant 1700 block on Franklin Street). Howard and Patricia worked side by side for 40 years.
