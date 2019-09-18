Howard E. Gauger Oct. 9, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2019

Howard E. Gauger, age 84, was born Oct. 9, 1934 to Henry E. and Lois E. Gauger in Geneva, Illinois. Howard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Polite, in 1983.
He was the loving father of Valerie (David) Stout, Bolingbrook, Illinois; Cathleen (Myron) Ward, Dickenson, Texas; Donna Trusty, Portage, Indiana; Sherry (James) Wassinger, Grand Island, Nebraska; Howard Jr. (Linda), Rockford, Illinois.
Loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Married to Janice Forrester in 1988, she survives.
Loving stepfather to Craig (Candy) Forrester, La Porte, Indiana; Cathleen (James) Gussman, La Porte, Indiana; Dana (Steve) Magidson, Abilene, Texas; Dawn (Bryant) Garrett, Abilene, Texas; Steve (Monique) Forrester, La Porte, Indiana.
Eleven step grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Also survived by sister’s Jeanne Marsh, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Susan (Larry) Fleenor, Grapeland, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
Howard graduated from Portage High School in 1952. He worked at US Steel for 18 years and at Walgreen's in Portage as assistant manager later.
He was an active member of IHSAA, ASA and CAOA for nearly 50 years. Retired from his love of officiating sports in 2014. He was a member of First Christian Church in La Porte.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. CT. at Haverstock Funeral Home 602 Maple Ave. La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday.
Cremation has taken place with burial at a later date.
Pastor Everett Shattuck will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana.
The family wants to thank Dunes Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Howard. We will be eternally grateful to them also for the comfort and support they gave to the family.
Funeral services entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home, La Porte, Indiana.
