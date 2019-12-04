Hilda J. Harrington Oct. 13, 1930 - Nov. 26, 2019

Hilda J. Harrington, 89, formerly of New Buffalo, now of La Porte, Indiana, passed away in La Porte on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Hilda was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in Donaldsonville, Georgia, to the late Marion and Gypsy (Metcalf) Rogers. She worked at various places including as an executive secretary for a judge in Florida, as an accountant, and as an home care aide for the VNA. Hilda was also a charter member of the women’s auxiliary at the New Buffalo American Legion Post #169. On July 5, 1952, in Bascom, Florida, she married Earl Harrington; he preceded her in death on June 24, 1989.
Hilda is survived by her children, Gregory (Cheryl Ponegalek) Harrington of New Buffalo, Shirley (Leroy) Osborn and Carrie “Lenette” (Jorge Carrillo) Keller both of La Porte, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and a special former daughter-in-law Debbie DeVos. Also preceding her in death are a son, Roger Johnson and daughter, Juanita Roberts.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. (EST), at Water’s Edge Church in New Buffalo with Rev. Kel Penny officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation precedes the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (EST) at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrington family. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com
