A memorial graveside service and interment for Henry William Scholl is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pine Lake Cemetery in La Porte, Indiana.
Mr. Scholl was born June 22, 1940 and is the son of Herbert H. and Evelyn (Krueger) Scholl. He was survived by his wife Shirley Tuttle Scholl. Hank is also survived by his children, Patrick William Scholl of Elkhart, Indiana and Michael Richard Scholl of Michigan City, Indiana. He is also survived by a special lifelong friend and the mother of his children Karen Lohman Clark.
