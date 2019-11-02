Henry "Hank" G. Birkholz Nov. 7, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2019

Henry "Hank" G. Birkholz, 87, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Oak Woods Manor, La Porte.
Hank was born on Nov. 7, 1931, in Galien, Michigan, to Henry and Gertrude (Snyder) Birkholz.
On June 2, 1951, in Oceanside, California, he married Janet Sue Williams who preceded him in death. Surviving are his children, Michael (Debra) Birkholz of La Porte, David (Martha) Birkholz of La Porte, and Gay Lyn Birkholz (Tom Behny) of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren, Kinlynn (Troy) Gill, Todd Birkholz, Beth Birkholz (Bill McCoy), Brooke Stines, Anna (Luke) Newcomb, and Jenna (Jon) Romond; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Charlie) Droege and Marilyn (Tom) Boyd both of La Porte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Robert Birkholz; and grandson, Ian Garrison.
In February 1951, Hank entered into active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps. Wounded in action in Korea, he earned a Purple Heart Medal. Hank also earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, as well as other medals.
Hank owned Shaffner Tire Service for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. Hank was a member of the VFW Post #9423 Rolling Prairie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Heckman Memorial Cemetery, Hesston.
A time of visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the VFW Post #9423, 4202N CR-400E, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
