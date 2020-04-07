Henry Amm, age 4 of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital due to complications attempting to cure his primary immune disease of Chronic Granulomatous Disease by bone marrow transplant.
He was born Sept. 28, 2015, in La Porte, Indiana, to Nolan and Leena (Hubner) Amm who survive. Henry is also survived by his grandparents: Rita Hubner, Ed and Mary Amm and brother: Charlie Amm. He is preceded in death by his grandfather: Leon Hubner.
