Helen L. Macalka Oct. 7, 1924 - July 18, 2019

Helen L. Macalka, 94, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Helen was born Oct. 7, 1924, in La Porte, Indiana, to Daniel and Katarzyna (Mendel) Macalka.
In 1986, after 36 years of service, Helen retired as the credit manager at Sears in Michigan City. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Polish Falcons Nest 564 where she received the Legion of Honor Gold Cross, volunteered at the La Porte Hospital gift shop, delivered Meals on Wheels, and helped during local elections.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Joe (Karen) Macalka of La Porte, Valerie (Jim) Young of La Porte, Dorothy Macalka of La Porte, James Macalka of La Porte, Lisa Macalka of Dublin, California, Michael Macalka of Michigan City, Debi Ronkainen of South Bend, Teresa (Teri) Stephen Macalka of Marion Indiana, Sandy (Steve) Macalka of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, Mark Macalka of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Daniel (Laura) Macalka of Comstock Park, Michigan, and Gene Macalka of Michigan City.
Helen was preceded by her parents and brothers, Ben (Wanda), Walter (Adeline) and Ted (Barbara) Macalka.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach St., La Porte, Indiana. Friends and family may gather at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
