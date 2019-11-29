Helen L. (Burns) Iden March 17, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2019

Helen L. (Burns) Iden, was born March 17, 1941, in Scottville, Michigan, to Melvin and Ellen Hansen. She passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, in Waynesboro, Tennessee, from Parkinson's Disease. She lived in La Porte county until 1981 when she moved to Florida then to Tennessee in 2008.
She is survived by a brother, James (Joann) Hansen of Stevensville, Michigan. and a Sister, Donna Melson of La Porte, her children Christine (Billy) Smith of Clifton, Tennessee, Patricia (Rick) Brown of Merritt Island, Florida and Charles (Sherry) Burns of Dawsonville, Georgia; five grandchildren: Eric (Lauren) Brown of Melbourne, Florida, Austin Brown, Kevin Brown and Jarid Brown of Merritt Island, Florida and Amanda (Jeremy) Blaze of La Porte, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Iden and a sister Elaine Hart.
She was a member of Family Worship Center in Lakeland, Florida. A memorial service will be held there at a later time.
