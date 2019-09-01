Helen Jacobs Nov. 4, 1944 - Aug. 30, 2019

Helen Jacobs, 74, of Michigan City, Indiana, formerly of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 1:51 a.m.
Visitation hours will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Michael and Ann (Jerkovic) Petek. On June 23, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Alan Jacobs, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2014. Surviving are daughter, Beth Frigerio of Mitchell, Indiana; two sons, Matthew (Kim) Jacobs of Bedford, Indiana and David Jacobs of Michigan City, Indiana; granddaughter, Mandi Jacobs and grandson, Brandon Wehmiller along with two sisters, Barbara Petek of Chicago, Illinois and Liz Smith of Oregon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie.
Helen retired after 24 years as a cashier from Al's Karwick Plaza, Michigan City, Indiana. She loved and enjoyed seeing the customers at the store. She enjoyed the beach of Lake Michigan and traveling, especially out west.
Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 130 Red Coach Drive Mishawaka, IN 46545.
