Helen C. Hampel Nov. 27, 1927 - July 24, 2019

Helen C. Hampel, 91, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Cremation services have been selected by the family. A private family burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Joseph Young Men's Society upper club room.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Michigan City to the late Stanislaus and Sophia (Abram) Semla.
On May 8, 1954, in Michigan City she married Frank A. Hampel, who passed away on May 3, 2008, after 53 years of a loving marriage.
Surviving are three daughters, Susan Hampel, Ann (Michael) Fugate and Jane (John Wilson) Hampel; three sons, Frank (Rhonda) Hampel, James (Minda) Hampel and John (Mary) Hampel; 10 grandchildren, Chad (Julie Blinder) Fugate, Gina (Michael) Henry, Jill (Michael) Hazel, Loren (Justin) Piotrowicz, Delainey (Evan Laymen) Hampel, Stacy (Francisco) Biban, Shawn (Christina) Wilson, Read Hampel, Trent Hampel and Jenna Hampel; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Semla and Antoinette Semla; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Lottie Boehnlein and Jeanette Winkleblack; and four brothers, Chester, Henry, Edward and Richard Semla.
She was a retired sewer from Burnham Glove Factory.
Helen was a member of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family and extended family. She loved watching the Cubs, playing poker and going to bingo with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was sewing clothing for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the Share Foundation for the Handicapped or Dunes Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.