Hazel Virginia Baltimore Floyd, 90, of La Porte passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at La Porte Hospital in La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Michigan City with Pastor Justin Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Church.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Hazel was born June 6, 1929, in Manchester, Tennessee, to the late Samuel and Beulah (Johnson) Baltimore.
On Sept. 15, 1942, in Manchester, Tennessee, she married Bud Floyd, who passed away in 1997.
Surviving are five daughters, Eva Ponce, Dorothy McGee, Mary (Walter) Keller, Betty (Louis) Seitz and Elizabeth Serrano; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one granddaughter; two brothers, Vernon and Hershel; and three sisters, Bertha, Thelma and Irene.
She was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church. She loved to quilt, sew and read books. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a momma that will never be forgotten. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
