Hazel Mae Snyder Jan. 17, 1926 - Nov. 27, 2019

Hazel Mae Snyder, 93, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her home, with family by her side.
Hazel was born in South Bend, on Jan. 17, 1926, to Clem and Ina (Miller) Worthington.
On June 8, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana, she married Robert, who preceded her in death on April 4, 1997. Surviving are her children, Robert Michael (Kathleen) Snyder of La Porte and Deborah L. Burlingham of Reno, Nevada; two grandchildren, Kimberly McPherson and Amber (Josh) Murray, both of La Porte; three great-grandchildren, Barron, Moxxi, and Signey; three siblings, Dory, Sandy and Sam; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Kathleen "Kate" Snyder; siblings, David, Tom, Buzz, Bob, Moni and Lou; one grandson, Aaron; and one great-grandson, Jake.
Until two years ago, Hazel was a Tourism Specialist at the Indiana State Toll Road, where she received a Governor's Award for assisting a lady and her family in distress. Hazel was a volunteer at La Porte Hospital and a Life Member of the VFW Post #1130 Ladies' Auxiliary. She loved the Cubs and never met a stranger. Hazel's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as family were her life.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Dave Peery officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
