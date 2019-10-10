Harry R. Krug Feb. 20,1953 - July 17, 2019

Harry R. Krug, 66, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formally of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
He was born Feb. 20,1953, the son of Leroy and Bernice (Cooley) Krug. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 20 years. Harry was strong in his faith. He loved his family, playing the saxophone and helping others. He enjoyed camping, fishing, diving, boating and watching the Chicago Cubs. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Krug, mother, Bernice Cooley and sister, Jodi Krug. He is survived by Sherry Keyes, step children, Becky Wood (JR), Brad Finkbeiner, grandchildren Alexis, Espen and Addison, sisters Peggy Johnson, Wendy Settle, Tammy Hoke, Valeria Luna, Christine Caldwell, Debbie Britzke, Roberta Tipton, brother, Scott Britzke.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Lot 4, block 26 and section T, on Tilden Avenue.
