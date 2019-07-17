Harry Lewis Chapman Jan. 7, 1935 - July 14, 2019

Harry Lewis Chapman, 84, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 6:48 p.m. in Golden Living Center - La Porte, La Porte, Indiana surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 121 E. Seventh St., Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
He was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Peotone, Illinois, to the late Leon and Velma M. (Paulsen) Chapman. On June 25, 1955 Harry married Roberta Short of North Judson, Indiana and is survived by their two children, Kirby S. (Sandra) Chapman of Oak Park, Illinois and Jill L. (Dave) Johnson of Michigan City, Indiana. On June 27, 1989, he married Peggy Johnston and gained a step-son, Charlie (Lorine) Taylor of Milton, Florida and step-daughter, Lynn (Richie) Crum of Booneville, Mississippi. Five granddaughters whom he loved dearly: Caroline (Jeff) VanSickle, Emma (RJ Kucia) Chapman, Sarah (Aaron) Johnson Puntarelli, Melissa (Trevor) Forker, Ashley (Will) Collins; and a grandson, Jason (Melody) Taylor, along with a brother, Leon Chapman of Seattle, Washington.
He is known and widely respected, locally, for owning and operating Chappy's Stadium Inn on Wabash and Arthur streets, Michigan City, Indiana and growing its business over the years alongside his wife Peggy. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Michigan City, Indiana and for most of 17 years Peggy and him spent their winters in Indian Shores, Florida and Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 121 E. Seventh St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the Michigan City Booster Club c/o Michigan City High School Athletic Department, 8466 W. Pahs Road, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
