Harry J. Bennitt, age 96, a native of Indiana and a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Harry was a W.W.II and Korean Army Veteran. He was a member of Fairhope United Methodist Church, a fireman for 25 years, fire chief for four years, and he worked for the Department of Natural Resources (State Parks) in Indiana serving as the Regional Supervisor.
Harry is preceded in death by a son, Ron Muratori; a daughter, Gayla Parson; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Muratori.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy E. Bennitt of Fairhope, Alabama; three sons, Rick (Pam) Bennitt of Milton, Florida, Rob Muratori of Columbia City, Indiana, Dave (Lori) Bennitt of Nokomis, Florida; a daughter, Veronica Allen of La Porte, Indiana; 16 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Harry’s Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Fairhope United Methodist Church.
