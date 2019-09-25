Harry "Hap" Leo Bazemore Jan. 12, 1945 - Sept. 19, 2019

Harry “Hap” Leo Bazemore, Jr., 74, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 11:25 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Golden Living Center Countryside, La Porte.
He was born Jan. 12, 1945, in Hemingway, South Carolina, to Harry Leo Bazemore Sr. and Velma (Haynes) Bazemore.
Hap honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the La Porte Horse and Pony Committee and was former owner and operator of Red Rock Ranch and Kennels. Hap retired after 24 years of service as a dedicated patrolman and K-9 officer for the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office. He touched so many people’s lives throughout his career with the sheriff’s office. Hap enjoyed fishing, cooking, boating and chocolate milkshakes. He was an intelligent man who was wise in the subject of philosophy. His family has made him very proud. Hap lived by the belief “it builds character” when tackling anything in life.
Surviving are his three children, Jason (Kathy) Bazemore of Winamac, Tonya (Matt) Rogers of La Porte and Jeremy (Tammy) Bazemore of Greentown, Pennsylvania; his former wife and best friend, Connie Bazemore of North Judson; close friend, Debbie Walker of Michigan City; one brother, James (Jackie) Bazemore of Summerville, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Brandon Meyers, Jason Bazemore Jr., Savannah Bazemore and Madison and Wyatt Rogers and Jerrick Bazemore; one great-grandchild, Kai Orr; several nieces and nephews and a whole lot of friends.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Velma Gehweiler; his dad, Robert Gehweiler; and his father, Harry Leo Bazemore Sr.
Cremation will take place. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Springville Community Church, 5244 Ind. 39, La Porte, with Pastor Kurt Feneley officiating. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Sheriff K-9 Donation Fund, 809 State St., Suite 202A, La Porte, IN 46350, in memory of Harry “Hap” Leo Bazemore Jr.
