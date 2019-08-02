Harold W. Arndt May 9, 1926 - July 29, 2019

Harold W. Arndt, age 93, of Hoover, Alabama, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born May 9, 1926, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Mr. and Mrs. William Arndt.
Harold was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed activities through the years with his family.
He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII on the Destroyer USS Thatcher. He was also in the Naval Reserves and was active duty during the Korean Conflict.
After finishing college at Purdue University, he went to work for Weil-McLain, where he met his wife, "Gerry." While later working for Pullman Standard, he and his family were transferred to Birmingham, Alabama. He finished his career at Trinity Industries.
Because of his lifelong career in the rail industry, Harold was an avid collector of model trains. An active member of the VFW and the American Legion. He and Gerry enjoyed attending reunions of his Thatcher crew for many years.
Harold was an active member of Shades Valley Lutheran Church in Birmingham.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his sister, Althea Arndt Gunder, and his brother, Marvin Arndt. Survivors include Harold’s wife of 56 years, the former Geraldine Ottersen; two daughters, Pamela Armstrong (Lamarcus Holmes) and Lori Callahan (Jerry); one son, David Arndt (Lydia); and six grandchildren, Shelby Armstrong, Tyrick Harris, Jordan Callahan, Kelsey Callahan, Jake Callahan (Sarah) and Charlie Arndt.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Shades Valley Lutheran Church, immediately followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. The private interment will be at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo.
