Hallie Marie Hughes, 94, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Golden Living Center in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born Jan. 11, 1925, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Joseph Leonard Spencer and Justin (Tucker) Spencer.
Marie had a passion for her flowers. Each year she would plant rows of them down her driveway and around her yard. She enjoyed gardening, being in the outdoors, doing crafts. She really loved to paint especially birds.
Hallie "Marie" husband preceded in death as well as her son Jerry.
She is survived by his two grandchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Lockhart and Brian Hughes; sister, Betty (Richard) Spencer of Jamestown, Indiana; several great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.