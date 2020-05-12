Gregory Walenga, 70, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. in his home.
Private family services will be conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.95
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$119.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Herald-Argus All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.95
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$119.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Herald-Argus All-Access.
Gregory Walenga, 70, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. in his home.
Private family services will be conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.