Gregory A. Kahn, age 69, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home in Michigan City.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1949, in Michigan City to Thomas E. and Geraldine (Grantham) Kahn, who preceded him in death.
Greg is survived by his son, Gregory Robert Kahn (Randi); daughters, Tia Marsh (Bradford) and Allison Kintzele-Januchowski; brothers, Bruce S. Kahn (preceded in death) and Thomas R. Kahn; sister, Kimberley Kahn; grandchildren, Breanna Kahn, Brandon Kahn, Sophia Kahn and Kevin Papke, Nicholas Marsh, Liam Marsh, Spencer Marsh and Audrey Marsh, and Kayla Wilson, Kourtney Wilson, Alex Kintzele and Joshua Januchowski; great-grandchildren, Aubree Kahn and Landon Papke; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Marshall Shanks.
Greg was a loving father and grandfather. Greg loved all sports and was an avid bowler. He played in a horseshoe league. His biggest love was weight lifting and competing in competitive body building. He loved nutrition and studying health. Greg was previously the owner/operator of Kahn’s Sewer Service. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2000 E. Coolspring, Michigan City, IN 46360. Rev. Ruth Popkin will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Greg may be given to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the family.
To sign the guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
