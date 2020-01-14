Gloria Susan Poulin Nov. 24, 1955 - Jan. 5, 2020

Gloria Susan Poulin, 64, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 8:34 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Golden Living Center Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
She was born Nov. 24, 1955, in Knox, Indiana, to Kenneth C. and Joyce (Summey) Joseph.
Gloria was a qualified nursing assistant for many years working at many different facilities including Sprenger Nursing Home, Mishawaka, Brentwood of La Porte, Hamilton Grove and Miller’s Merry Manor, both New Carlisle. She was a very hard worker, who held a fun-loving personality and a strong-willed character. Gloria will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her three sons, Jedidiah (Juliette) Joseph of La Porte, Jonathan Poulin of Ohio and Jeremiah (Therese) Poulin of La Porte; one sister, Linda Stevens of La Porte; six grandchildren, Payton, Sofie, Benjamin, Sofia, Blaise and Layla; two nephews, Shawn (Sandee) Smith of Granger and Matthew Joseph of Indianapolis; and two nieces, Becca Joseph of Indianapolis and Nikki Wood of Michigan City.
Preceding in death were her parents; paternal grandparents, Ken and Cassie Joseph; maternal grandparents, Lacy and Laura Summey; and one brother, Larry Joseph.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of life dinner will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at V.F.W. Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
