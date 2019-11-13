Gloria Stradtner April 6, 1929 - Nov. 9, 2019

Gloria Stradtner, age 90, of Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Trail Creek Place, Michigan City.
She was born on April 6, 1929, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to John F. and Bertrice (Nelson) Ohlhauser who preceded her in death. She was married on Dec. 16, 1950 to Richard Stradtner who also preceded her in death.
Gloria is survived by her children: Larry (Donna) Stradtner and Linda (Rob) Morehouse; grandchildren: April (Bob) Salat, Lane (Amanda) Sonneberg, Adam (Sabrina) Stradtner, Richard (Kaleigh) Stradtner; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister: Janet Leeds.
Gloria was a district manager for Avon for several years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling and singing in the church choir.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, with Pastor Steven Leeds officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to: AsceraCare Hospice or St. Judes Children's Hospital.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences please visit www.Carlislefh.com (219) 874-4214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.