Gloria Rose Lilly Bartholomew Nov. 24, 1929 - Nov. 29, 2019

Gloria Rose Lilly Bartholomew, 90, of Michigan City, Indiana passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born on Nov. 24, 1929, to the late Otto and Clara (Buehrer) Schmude in Chicago, Illinois.
On May 14, 1955, Gloria married James D. Bartholomew who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Ruth (Randy) Radke of Michigan City, Indiana and a son, James Allen (Tammi) Bartholomew of New Carlisle, Indiana; grandchildren: Sabrina (Adam) Stradtner, Melissa (Eric) Spurling, Stephanie (Ross) Smith, Christopher Bartholomew, Gustav (Sam) Radke; great-grandchildren: Regan, Eli, Simon, Gideon, Gianna, Fiona, Oren, Tessa, and Eve. She was Mrs. B. or Grandma B. to many.
Raised in a tailor shop on the south side of Chicago, sewing was the core of Gloria’s life. Gloria was a talented seamstress who did alterations, designed and produced wedding dresses, and made costumes. Her most cherished creations were her grandchildren’s Halloween costumes. She had also been employed by Lowe’s clothing store, Osborn Fabric, and U.S. Slicing Machine Company. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran evening circle and St. John’s Lutheran Walther League chorus.
Gloria enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cubs (even though she was raised a White Sox fan), Blackhawks, and most importantly, any team on which her family played.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
