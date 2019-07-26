Gloria Marie Krause April 23, 1926 - July 24, 2019

Gloria Marie Krause, 93, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in her home.
She was born April 23, 1926, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Leopold and Julia (Van Steenkiste) Dhoore.
Gloria was an office manager and secretary for Mid States Auto Auction for almost 20 years. She was a sweet, loving and generous woman who enjoyed and loved her family. Gloria was formerly an active bowler. She was proud of her expert bowling skills and was Indiana State Bowling champion one year. Gloria loved to dance, formerly being part of a dance club with her husband. She enjoyed making cross stitch Christmas stockings for her whole family.
On Sept. 18, 1948, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in South Bend, she married Frederick Theodore Krause, the love of her life, who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Evelyn Droltz; and one brother, Louis Dhoore.
Surviving are her two children, Lynne (Larry) Wahlstrom of Lampe, Missouri, and Scott (Karen) Krause of South Bend; four grandchildren, Scott (Candice) and Nick (Kelly) Wahlstrom, Casey (Jason Hernandez) Krause and Corey (Brianna) Krause; eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Abby, Emma, Landon, Griffin, Tahlia, Tristan and Harrison; and her close friends, Kathy Putz Weigel, Marlys Letts and Sharon and Terry Decker, all of whom helped make it possible for Gloria to live independently at home until her passing.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service per her request. Entombment will take place at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend, at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
