Gloria Ann Gondek March 4, 1929 - Jan. 10, 2020

Gloria Ann Gondek, 90, Crown Point, Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 6:52 a.m. in Crown Point Christian Village, Crown Point, Indiana.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana will be handling arrangements.
She was born March 4, 1929, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Carl Sudrow and Marybell (Keller) Melahan. On Nov. 7, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Frank Gondek who preceded March 10, 2012.
Surviving are son, Stephen (Penny) Gondek of Saint John, Indiana; two grandchildren, Kenyon Gondek and Brennen Gondek both of St. John, Indiana; She was preceded in death by one brother.
Gloria retired after many years as a beautician. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana P.O. Box 4204 South Bend, IN 46634.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
