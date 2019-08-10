Gloria A. Sass, 76, of Long Beach passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home in Long Beach.
Per her wishes no services or viewing will be held. Her wishes were to be cremated.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Gloria was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Michigan City to the late Theodore and Ruth (Trow) Seeling.
She is surviving her loving husband, Stephen E. Sass of Long Beach; one son, Stephen E. (Jodi) Sass Jr. of New Carlisle; two granddaughters, Sarah and Lyndsey Sass of New Carlisle; two sisters, Nancy (The Late Leonard) Soller of Long Beach and Constance (Darius) Hill of Lessburg, Indiana; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Commented