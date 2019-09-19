Glenn Casino Waddell Dec. 16, 1957 - Sept. 16, 2019

Glenn Casino Waddell, 61, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully at 3:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
He was born Dec. 16, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Judie (Randle) Waddell Jr.
Glenn received his Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and Sociology from Trinity Christian College. He worked as a Behavior Specialist for Help at Home, Paladin and Global Star for many years. Glenn was a talented musician, mastering the art of playing the keyboard. He played with many bands in La Porte and Michigan, including Lou Al Glenn Band, Day Time Soap Stars and State Street Blues. He held family and his music close to his heart. He enjoyed taking trips to visit family. Glenn will be forever and dearly missed.
On May 6, 1978, in Homewood, Illinois, he married Lora Lee (Wright) Waddell, who survives.
Also surviving are his parents, George and Judie Waddell Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; five children, Andrew Waddell of Michigan City, Devon (Scott) Fero of Kettering, Ohio, Caroline (Matthew) Koehler of Washington, D.C., Melissa Waddell of Michigan City and Jennifer (Rodney) Cohns of Park Forest, Illinois; three sisters, Daryl Trader of Newport News, Virginia, Zosa Waddell of Long Beach, California and Zandra (Joe) Peron of Hacienda Heights, California; one brother, George (Althea) Waddell III of Lombard, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, Adrian, Victoria (Josiah), Camryn, Dominique, Amar, Alexis, Joseph, Yazmin, Scott Peter, Cayden, Ashley, Cecilia and R.J.; one great-grandson, Benjamin; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Preceding him in death were his great granddaughter, Amaranthine Teel.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Rodney Cohns officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the wife, Lora Waddell c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
