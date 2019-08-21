Glen D. Hammons April 28, 1928 - Aug. 18, 2019

Glen D. Hammons, 91, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Oak Wood Manor in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born April 28, 1928, in Devonia, Tennessee, the son of Harry Hammons and Cassie (Sexton) Hammons.
Glen retired in 1987 after working over 50 years in appliance manufacturing. He was a devoted Christian and attending the Calvary Baptist Church in La Porte. Glen enjoyed listening to county music and playing his guitar for nursing homes. He also played with the "Good Ol Boys" band. He was also very fond of animals especially his shih tzu dog named "Shaney", who ate better than he did.
On Sept.18, 1948, in Tennessee, he married Emma Hammons who survives.
He is also survived by his two sons, Rick (Judy) Hammons of La Porte, Indiana, Glen H. Hammons; three daughters, Rita Wood, Kathy (Terrie) Hammons, Sherry (Loran) Sosinski of La Porte, Indiana; sister; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren. Glen was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Hammons, and two brothers.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
