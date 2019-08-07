Gladys L. Johnson Jan. 11, 1931 - Aug. 1, 2019

Gladys L. Johnson, 88, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 4:30 a.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Private burial will take place in Carmel Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-p.m., Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Sparta, Tennessee, to the late John and Lilly (Anderson) Stewart. On Nov. 26, 1951, in The Pines, Indiana, she married Melvin L. Johnson who preceded on Jan. 9, 1999.
Surviving are two sons, Steven (Simmi) Johnson of Michigan City, Indiana and Glenn (Pamela) Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Tamara (Greg) Hughes of Michigan City, Indiana, Carissa (Phill) Lawrence of Michigan City, Indiana, Melissa Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Sarah Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jared Johnson of Camano Island, Washington, Kody Johnson of Pensacola, Florida, Erika Johnson of Pensacola, Florida and Kenzie Johnson of Pensacola, Florida; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Michelle Johnson of Pensacola, Florida.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Roy Johnson and Fred Johnson; two sisters, Leta Mabe, Joyce Lawrence; and two brothers, Charles and Fred Stewart.
Gladys had worked as a welding inspector at Royal Metals. She was a member of Dunes Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian whose faith never wavered. She was well known for her delicious snicker doodles which she baked frequently for friends and family. She enjoyed bingo and rumicube.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Baptist Church, 4468 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
