Gladys E. Buckow March 10, 1921 - Sept. 8, 2019

Gladys E. Buckow, 98, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Golden Living Center-Fountainview, La Porte.
Gladys was born on March 10, 1921, in La Porte, Indiana, to Fred and Carrie (Gropp) Buckow. She graduated from La Porte High School in 1939. Gladys worked at AP Andrew Bank, La Porte, as a bookkeeper, until her retirement in 1959. She also held a Civil Service position at Kingsbury Ordinance Plant. In 1959, Gladys accepted a secretarial position with NIPSCO, where she retired in 1989.
Surviving are her niece, Connie (Robert) Burdine of La Porte, and nephews, Douglas (Susanna) Ebeck of Lancaster, California and Kenton (Jennifer) Ebeck of Cleveland, Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded by her parents and sister, Viola Ebeck.
Gladys was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Guild. She was also a member of USW Local 13796.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Pine Lake Cemetery with Pastor Roger Ash officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.