Gilbert Hayes Blake, 88, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home.
Gilbert was a native of Patton, Pennsylvania, and attended Patton High School for 2 years before enlisting in the Unites States Navy in 1948. He earned his GED while enlisted. Rising to the rank of First Class Seaman, Gilbert served for 9 years during the Korean War as a welder for the U.S. Navy Seabees on Saipan and at Point Barrel, Alaska, among other locations.
After being honorably discharged from the service, Mr. Blake worked for U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana, as a welder for more than 30 years. After his retirement from the steel mill, he worked for 10 years as the church custodian at Trinity Episcopal Church. He was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana.
In 1953, he married Florence M. Blake (nee McGough) of Dysart, Pennsylvania, in Patton. They had six children, Raymond Blake (Lori) of San Antonio, Texas, Norman Blake (Lisa) of Sun City, Florida, Dean Blake of Mesa, Arizona, Phyllis Blake (Paul Siegmund) of Lincoln, California, Cary Blake of Michigan City, Indiana, and Janice Blake (Braulio Baeza) of Elmont, New York. There are six grandchildren in the family, Alex and Shelby Blake (Norman), Sienna and James Blake (Dean), and Macy and Hunter Blake (Cary), all surviving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Jane Blake (Holland) and James R. Blake; as well as all of his siblings, Romayne Yablinsky, Robert Blake, Miriam Gregory and Wahneetah Worthington.
Mr. Blake was a lifetime member of the Michigan City Fish and Game Club, the American Legion and Skamania, the Northwest Indiana Steel Headers fishing association. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many hours of pulling steelhead salmon out of Trail Creek and smoking them for his friends and family. He also spent many hours working in the yard cultivating his various beautiful flowers and plants.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Rd. Michigan City, Indiana. Father Kevin Huber will officiate. Friends may pay their respects with the family beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. directly at the church. Following the internment at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, there will be a luncheon in the Queen of All Saints cafeteria. All are welcome to attend and share their remembrances of Gilbert with members of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All About Spay Neuter at www.allaboutspayneuter.com.
